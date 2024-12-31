Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza: How Bollywood celebs are making the best of holiday season!

As the holiday season wraps up another year, celebrities are taking a well-deserved break to unwind at some of the world’s most stunning destinations. From snowy adventures in the Laplands to sunlit beaches in Goa, these stars are giving us serious travel envy. Social media has been buzzing with glimpses of their festive celebrations, ranging from cosy family moments to extravagant parties. It’s not just about the destinations—it’s the stories behind each trip that make them so special. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor’s snowy tradition in Switzerland, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Texan holiday with fiancé Vijay Varma, or Shah Rukh Khan’s glamorous appearance at the Ambani’s bash in Jamnagar, these year-end getaways showcase a mix of relaxation, romance, and revelry. Let’s dive into how these stars are ringing in 2025 in style and inspiring us to plan our dream vacations. From Shilpa Shetty to Dia Mirza and Sonakshi Sinha, celebs are currently enjoying vacation time

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri is basking in the magic of the Laplands in Finland, accompanied by her boyfriend. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram, capturing the pristine snow-covered landscapes and the northern lights. She described the experience as “one of the happiest chapters” of her life. Fans were quick to flood the comments with heart emojis, applauding the star’s ability to balance a dreamy holiday with personal moments.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is soaking up the sun in Goa with her husband. The couple’s social media is filled with pictures of beachside dinners, sunsets, and laughter. A recent post shows Mouni in a stunning resort outfit. Her fans can’t get enough of the picturesque views and Mouni’s radiant smile.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is continuing her tradition of spending New Year’s in Switzerland with her family. The Singham 3 actor has been sharing snippets from her vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena captioned a series of selfies from her vacation and wrote, “Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side. 31-12-2024.”

Varun Dhawan

While Varun Dhawan’s holiday destination remains under wraps, speculation is rife that he’s spending his holiday on a secluded island. Whatever the location, Varun’s mysterious updates have fans hooked, eagerly awaiting a full reveal.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating in style at the Ambani family’s New Year’s bash in Jamnagar, along with his wife Gauri Khan and three kids, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan . The superstar, joined by his family, was seen arriving in a suave style. Though SRK hasn’t shared much on his socials, attendees of the bash have posted glimpses of the grand celebrations, featuring the Khan family enjoying the festivities. Fans are loving SRK’s elegant holiday vibe.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, posted a video of herself enjoying the cold amidst the northern lights, in Lapland, Finland. She then posted a series of pictures from London, where she is currently vacationing right now. Shilpa’s caption read, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland” Her fans are mesmerized by her glowing posts, inspiring wanderlust for Finland’s winter paradise.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s Dubai vacation is a mix of family bonding and old friendships. The actor is vacationing with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Gon and her family, including Zayed Khan, and even reunited with old friend Uday Chopra. Fans have praised the star’s amicable relationships and ability to prioritize family.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is enjoying a serene vacation in Goa with his wife and kids. The actor’s posts capture the perfect blend of relaxation and family fun, with photos of beach picnics and bike rides.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is embracing the tropical beauty of Sri Lanka for her year-end getaway. The actress shared a picture of her enjoying her vacation at the beach. Dia’s posts exude peace and calm, inspiring followers to seek nature’s solace. "Small joys," she wrote in the caption.

Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been holidaying in London with her husband, Karan Boolani and sister Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor’s London vacation is a perfect blend of festive cheer and gourmet indulgence. Rhea along with her husband, Karan Boolani and sister Sonam Kapoor has been sharing snaps of cosy dinners with friends. Fans are loving the stylish and intimate glimpses into her holiday celebrations.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is vacationing in the US currently

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating the holiday season in Texas, US. Although she hasn't shared many moments with fiance Vijay Verma from her vacation, her two posts via Instagram stories confirm that the Baahubali actor is having a great time in the US, all ready to bid goodbye 2024 and welcome 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are soaking up the Australian summer for her year-end escape. The Dabangg actor has been posting from their vacation down under, where they even stepped to watch the boxing day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between India and Australia. Fans are loving her cheerful and colorful updates, with many wishing they could swap winter coats for swimsuits.