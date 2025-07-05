Planning first international solo trip? Redditors share travel and budget friendly tips to make the experience better

Travelling solo can be a bit daunting, especially when you are going on your first international trip. A Reddit user had the same experience when they were planning their first solo international trip. Therefore, to seek some budget-friendly advice from the internet, they asked Reddit to help out. If you are planning your first international trip, here are some tips to help you out. (Freepik)

Also Read | German travel vlogger ranks Indian cities, praises Indore as ‘one of the most liveable’

In a post titled, ‘Planning my first international solo trip – need all the advice I can get!’, the user shared that they were planning their first-ever international solo trip and had zero clue where to begin, seeking tips on ‘choosing the right destination (safe, budget-friendly, beginner-friendly), budgeting tips, itinerary planning, visas, booking flights/accommodation, or just general solo travel wisdom’. Let's find out what the internet had to say:

'Don't overstretch yourself with time or budget'

Responding to the post, Reddit's travel community provided valuable insights. One Redditor listed general rules and information that a first-time traveller should know about. They suggested:

Travel somewhere you can communicate easily.

Don't overstretch yourself with time or budget: If you have a week, stick to a region or even just a large city. Plan out all the stops you might want to see in that area, and estimate the amount of daylight, time you'd want to be out exploring, time it'll take to see each + walk between, etc.

In major tourism areas, there will be hostels. Lots of them, most likely. Find one that has good ratings and lockable storage for your peace of mind.

Try to fit everything into a backpack. Pack lighter than you think you'll need to, plan to do a load of laundry on day 5 if you're staying 10. Carrying a wheeled luggage around on a city bus is a pain.

Book your flights first, but have a good idea of what your itinerary costs and lodging costs will be before you commit. Your flight will need to be no less than 3 weeks before your trip for the cheapest flights.

For every week on the road, give yourself a ‘low-key’ day. Time to upload/organise photos, catch up on that laundry, sleep in, etc.

If you're travelling in Europe, I recommend the Omio app/website for travel options. Both city and city-to-city buses, flights, trains, car-shares, etc.

‘Don’t tell anyone you’re alone’

Another user suggested keeping a little bit of your money in several places, same with the debit/credit cards. “Notify your bank before you leave to avoid issues,” they wrote.

They added, “Don't look at flights until you're ready to pay, and book on a Tuesday. Do a carry-on and bookbag, no checked bags. If you're hopping cities/countries, stick a couple of low-demand days throughout the trip to keep you from burning out. Share your location and itinerary with a couple of friends/family members during your trip.”

“Don’t tell anyone you’re alone, not even a sweet little old lady who doesn’t speak your language. Don’t get drunk. Watch some pickpocket videos so you’re aware of how it’s done and how to avoid being targeted/victimised,” someone cautioned.