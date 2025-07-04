German travel vlogger ranks Indian cities, praises Indore as ‘one of the most liveable’

Alexander Welder, a solo traveller from Germany, recently wrapped up his trip to India and took to Instagram to share his experiences with his followers. In a post dated June 16, he rated several Indian cities he explored during his journey, offering honest insights and personal reflections on what he liked, what surprised him, and what made each city unique. (Also read: Travel vlogger visits earth’s hottest, driest and lowest place with alien-like terrain: ‘Smells like 1000 rotten eggs’ ) Alexander Welder, a solo traveller, shared his experiences in India, highlighting food, pollution, and city cleanliness. (Instagram/@alexweldertravels)

Mumbai – 6/10

"I loved the food here!" he wrote, sharing how a local friend helped him explore the city's culinary side. However, he didn't shy away from pointing out the downsides, "My biggest issue was the pollution and the strong smell from everywhere that's near the sea or water. And the local trains at rush hour are an absolute carnage."

Indore – 8.5/10

Alexander was especially impressed by Indore, calling it "a great clean city" with "no tourists and great food." He went on to say, "I felt it's one of the most liveable cities in the country." However, he did note that from a tourist's perspective, "2 days might be more than enough here though, as there isn't really much to do."

Mathura – 4/10

His rating for Mathura was on the lower side, describing it as "chaotic." He enjoyed his time there mainly because of the Holi celebration and the people he met at his hostel. "Outside of Holi, I don't think I would really recommend visiting," he added, citing a lack of high-quality food options and the limitation of only vegetarian cuisine.

Agra – 8/10

Agra pleasantly surprised him. "Way less chaotic than I thought," he shared. Alexander appreciated the affordable accommodations with Taj Mahal views, the clean and efficient new metro, and the wide range of quality restaurants.

Varanasi – 7/10

Calling it "a city like anywhere else in terms of spirituality but also chaos," Alexander acknowledged the once-in-a-lifetime experience that Varanasi offers despite its overwhelming nature.

Delhi – 7.5/10

Despite initial expectations, he enjoyed his time in the capital. "Surprisingly, I liked most of my time in Delhi, probably because I spent most of it in the South where there's an upcoming coffee and club scene, cleaner streets, and a more peaceful vibe," he wrote.