Travel vlogger visits earth’s hottest, driest and lowest place with alien-like terrain: ‘Smells like 1000 rotten eggs’

Travel vlogger Vidya Ravishanker shares her experience visiting a scorching, barren landscape that holds the record for being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth. It's a destination so extreme it can leave even seasoned explorers stunned. Let's take a closer look at what it's really like to visit such an unforgiving corner of the world. Travel vlogger Vidya Ravishanker describes her rewarding experience in the Danakil Depression, known for its extreme heat and surreal geological features.(Instagram/@explore_with_vids)

Inside world's hottest, lowest and driest place

In her March 12 Instagram post, Vidya shares, “People call me crazy because I wilingly spent my money to be in one of the hottest, lowest and dryest place on earth. A place that's home to sulphuric acid pools, endless stretch on salt deposits and an active volcano.”

The Danakil Depression lies at the junction of three tectonic plates, creating a hostile environment so intense that NASA scientists study it to understand how life might exist on Mars. But for Vidya, the severity of the conditions only made the journey more rewarding. "Despite its extreme conditions, it was one of my favourite travel adventures," she shared.

About Ethiopia's Danakil Depression

She further shared some facts about the Danakil depression in the caption, describing the region as an otherworldly dreamscape, with "alien hot springs in every colour imaginable" and acidic pools that literally bubble from the earth. "Yes, actual acid!" she exclaimed. The overpowering stench, which she compared to "1,000 rotten eggs," was a small price to pay for the sheer spectacle. "You'll be too busy picking your jaw up off the floor to care," she added.

For those hoping to witness this geothermal wonderland at its most magical, Vidya had one key tip: "Go at sunrise. The light hits differently and makes everything look even more unreal."

But she was quick to clarify that Danakil is far from a luxury retreat. "This isn't your typical vacation spot," she warned. With daytime temperatures reaching a blistering 50°C (122°F), no cell service, rough, unpaved roads, and spartan camping conditions, the journey is not for the faint-hearted. "Sleeping under the stars with Mother Nature as your washroom" is part of the experience, she noted.

‘Felt like another planet’

The landscape was so dramatic and unusual that it felt like stepping onto another planet. Vidya recalled endless salt flats that looked like untouched snow, the rhythmic movement of camel caravans led by salt miners at dawn, and the heart-stopping moment of watching molten lava bubble up from the Erta Ale volcano. She also highlighted the incredible resilience of the Afar people, the native community that has adapted to life in this extreme environment.

However, it was the Dallol region that left the most lasting impression. "Dallol though... that place lives rent-free in my head now. It's like Mother Nature went on a trip and created this massive natural art installation. The colours are so wild, my photos look edited (they're not!). Yellow, orange, green, red - all these toxic pools creating the most insane patterns I've ever seen," wrote Vidya.

Finally, she offered a reality check for anyone inspired to follow in her footsteps. Expect to sweat in places you didn't know could sweat, live with the smell of sulfur clinging to everything you own, and endure what she dubbed an "adventurous" stay. But despite all of that, Vidya promised, "It's 100% worth it!"