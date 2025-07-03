Budget travel in Asia: 5 Asian getaways just a few hours away for Indian travellers with estimated cost, top attractions

Whether you're a seasoned vacationer or a first-timer, travelling on a budget is not only great for your wallet, but being a little thrifty may actually lead you to places you wouldn't explore otherwise. But travelling on a budget doesn't always mean you have to give up comfort or delicious meals. Also read | Is $15K enough for 9 to 11 months in Latin America? Redditors share budget travel tips for man who wants to be 'frugal' Plan ahead to make the most of your budget travel adventure in Asia. (Freepik)

If you are looking to make your budget travel dreams a reality, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Agarwal, director, Cox and Kings, explained why Asia could be a great choice. He said Asia offers a buffet of options within easy reach, from a breezy beach break to a temple trail or a big-city shopping fix.

He said, “There’s a new kind of holiday Indian travellers are loving right now: short-haul international escapes that don’t demand too many leaves, long-haul flights, or five months of planning. These trips fit neatly into a long weekend or an impulsive 'let’s just go' plan. Think culturally rich, affordable, less than six hours away by flight, and packed with experiences.”

According to him, here are five short-haul destinations that are perfect for Indians looking to recharge without breaking the bank or burning too much time off work (these estimates can vary depending on the specific location, time of year, and personal spending habits):

Wat Arun Temple, also known as the Temple of Dawn, is a stunning cultural gem in Bangkok, Thailand. (Freepik)

1. Thailand (Bangkok, Pattaya and beyond)

Karan said, “Thailand continues to be a go-to for Indian travellers, and it’s not just about budget-friendliness. Bangkok offers a mix of vibrant street markets, Thai massages, and temples, while Pattaya adds a beachy twist to your trip. Floating markets, coral island day trips, and evening cruises make for an easy blend of sightseeing and downtime. The food scene, whether you're sampling street food or looking for Indian restaurants, is also a big plus.”

⦿ Flight Time: 4 hours (approx.)

⦿ Top Experiences: Grand Palace, floating markets, Safari World, Marine Park, Alcazar show, and the coral island in Pattaya

⦿ Budget for 4D/3N: Starting from ₹35,000– ₹55,000 (flights + hotels)

2. Bali, Indonesia

“Bali has become synonymous with laid-back luxury. Ideal for couples, honeymooners, or anyone needing a proper pause, Bali’s energy is both calming and adventurous. Ubud is perfect for art, yoga, and monkey forests, while Seminyak and Uluwatu serve up surf, sunset, and seafood. Water sports in Tanjung Benoa and temple-hopping tours (like Tanah Lot and Uluwatu) make it more than just a beach holiday,” he added.

⦿ Flight Time: 6 hours (with one stop)

⦿ Top Experiences: Water temples, Ubud rice terraces, beach clubs, Balinese massage

⦿ Budget for 5D/4N: Starting from ₹55,000– ₹70,000

The Burj Khalifa is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it's a marvel of modern engineering and architecture. (Freepik)

3. Dubai, UAE

According to Karan, “Dubai is the perfect example of a short trip that feels larger than life. Great for family vacations or first-time international travellers, it combines sightseeing with sheer spectacle. From climbing the Burj Khalifa to taking a desert safari, and hopping across giant malls to old souks, Dubai offers a taste of tradition and over-the-top modernity all in one trip. Bonus: vegetarian Indian food is easy to find.”

⦿ Flight Time: 3.5 hours (approx.)

⦿ Top Experiences: Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, desert safari, Burj Khalifa, Dhow cruise dinner, Miracle Garden and Ferrari World Day Excursion

⦿ Budget for 4D/3N: Starting from ₹50,000– ₹80,000

4. Sri Lanka (Colombo, Galle, and Tea Country)

“Sri Lanka is the quiet charmer on this list. Just a short hop away, it offers a lot of beaches, colonial towns, wildlife, and tea plantations. Start in Colombo, then make your way to Galle for cobblestone streets and seaside cafes. Head inland to explore the hill stations of Nuwara Eliya or Kandy, where scenic train rides and tea tastings await. It's perfect for a culturally rich yet relaxing escape,” Karan added.

⦿ Flight Time: 2.5 hours (approx.)

⦿ Top Experiences: Galle Fort, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Nuwara Eliya tea estates, scenic train to Ella, exotic beaches, water sports, Ramayna trails, turtles hatchery farm, Bellagio Casinos, famous for wellness retreats

⦿ Budget for 4D/3N: Starting from ₹45,000– ₹70,000

5. Vietnam (Hanoi, Halong Bay, Phu Quoc, Da Nang or Ho Chi Minh City)

Karan said, “Vietnam has become increasingly accessible for Indian travellers thanks to e-visas and direct flights. Hanoi is a lovely entry point for those looking to cruise through limestone cliffs in Halong Bay or explore the charming Old Quarter. Down south, Ho Chi Minh City is buzzing with history, French colonial architecture, and a very Instagram-friendly coffee culture. The best part? Vietnam is still relatively affordable and full of surprises.”

⦿ Flight Time: 5 hours (approx.)

⦿ Top Experiences: Halong Bay cruise, Cu Chi tunnels, Pho street food trails, Old Quarter shopping, Golden Bridge, Venice boat ride, laser show at night, Full day at Winwonders, world’s longest cable care theme parks, Sunset Town, Kiss Bridge, muds spa, deep sea activities, nightlife is great

⦿ Budget for 5D/4N:Starting from ₹40,000– ₹65,000

According to Karan, whether you’re planning a spontaneous getaway or just want to use up that comp-off wisely, these five destinations are proof that a fulfilling international trip doesn't have to be far, expensive, or complicated. Why is this travel trend growing?

He said, “Post-pandemic (Covid-19 pandemic), travel preferences have shifted. Many Indian travellers are choosing smart, short, and experience-rich destinations over long vacations. Visa-on-arrival or e-visa access, easy flight connectivity, and a strong rupee in some regions make these trips even more attractive. Add to that a long weekend or two, and you’ve got the perfect formula for a quick recharge.”