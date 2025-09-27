Ayurveda expert shares traditional Ayurvedic superfoods that double up as nutraceuticals – ashwagandha, amla, moringa

Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine originating from India that focuses on achieving health and wellness through the use of natural remedies and holistic approaches. Among its many healing practices, some superfoods are particularly valued for their nutrition and health benefits. Three notable Ayurvedic superfoods are ashwagandha, amla, and moringa. Each of these offers unique health benefits, supported by modern scientific research published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, which demonstrates their effectiveness. They are important for people who want to improve their health and energy. Can amla improve eyesight?(Adobe Stock)

What are nutraceuticals?

Nutraceuticals are food products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. They are derived from natural sources and can support health, prevent diseases, and enhance the quality of life. “Ayurvedic superfoods stand out in this category, as they are often multi-functional, providing nutritional support while promoting overall well-being,” Ayurveda specialist Dr Manasi Maurya tells Health Shots.

What is ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng, is a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine. It is known as an adaptogen, which means it helps the body deal with stress and maintain mental balance.

What is the main benefit of ashwagandha?

The main benefit of ashwagandha is that it may help reduce stress and anxiety. “This herb is called adaptogenic because it helps the body cope with stress and promotes a sense of calmness,” says the expert. Ashwagandha may also improve mood, boost brain function, and support overall well-being.

Ashwagandha is renowned for its ability to reduce cortisol levels, the primary hormone responsible for stress. Regular consumption can lead to a calmer and more balanced mental state. Enhanced cognitive function: With its neuroprotective properties, ashwagandha may improve memory and cognitive function, making it beneficial for mental clarity and focus.

"Taking ashwagandha can help build muscle and increase strength. This is invaluable for athletes and people who exercise regularly", says Dr Manasi Maurya. Immune system support: By promoting the production of immune cells, ashwagandha enhances overall immune function, making it a natural choice for boosting health.

What's the best way to take ashwagandha?

The best way to take ashwagandha depends on your preferences and health goals. Here are a few common ways to use it:

Powder form: "Mix a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder into smoothies or warm milk", suggests the doctor.

"Mix a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder into smoothies or warm milk", suggests the doctor. Tea: Brew it as a tea by steeping the powder in hot water, and optionally add honey for flavour.

Brew it as a tea by steeping the powder in hot water, and optionally add honey for flavour. Capsules: Available widely as dietary supplements, ashwagandha capsules can be taken as directed.

Is amla rich in vitamin C?

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and offers many health benefits. In Ayurveda, it is used as a rejuvenating herb to support health and promote longevity.

Health benefits of amla

"Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutritious fruit with numerous health benefits", advises Dr Maurya. Here are some of its main advantages:

Boosts immunity: Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which play an important role in strengthening the immune system and combating infections.

Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which play an important role in strengthening the immune system and combating infections. Digestive health: It promotes healthy digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric juices and can help alleviate digestive disorders.

It promotes healthy digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric juices and can help alleviate digestive disorders. Skin and hair health: "Amla helps maintain healthy skin and hair. Its antioxidant properties can prevent early ageing and hair loss", shares Ayurveda specialist.

"Amla helps maintain healthy skin and hair. Its antioxidant properties can prevent early ageing and hair loss", shares Ayurveda specialist. Blood sugar management: Research published in the Journal of Nutraceuticals suggests that amla may help control blood sugar levels. This can be helpful for people with diabetes.

How to add amla to your daily diet?

Adding amla to your daily diet can improve your health because it contains a high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants. Here are some simple ways to include it:

Fresh fruit: Eat fresh amla as a snack or incorporate it into salads.

Eat fresh amla as a snack or incorporate it into salads. Juice: "You can buy amla juice in stores or make it at home. It is often mixed with other fruits to add more flavour", says the specialist.

"You can buy amla juice in stores or make it at home. It is often mixed with other fruits to add more flavour", says the specialist. Chutneys and pickles: Amla can be used in various traditional preparations, such as chutneys or pickles, enjoyed as a condiment.

Why is moringa called the miracle tree?

Moringa is known as the "miracle tree" due to its high nutrient content and numerous health benefits. Its leaves contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can improve overall health. For centuries, people have used moringa in traditional medicine. It can help reduce inflammation, fight bacteria, and combat fungi. You can eat or use various parts of the moringa tree, including the leaves, seeds, and pods, making it a versatile option for your health.

Health benefits of moringa

"Moringa, also known as the 'drumstick tree' or 'miracle tree,' offers many health benefits", as per the expert. Here are some important reasons to add moringa to your diet:

Nutrient-dense: Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as calcium, potassium, and protein, making them a nutritional powerhouse.

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as calcium, potassium, and protein, making them a nutritional powerhouse. Anti-inflammatory properties: Moringa contains compounds such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which are effective in reducing inflammation.

Moringa contains compounds such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which are effective in reducing inflammation. Blood pressure regulation: "Moringa may help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, thereby contributing to improved heart health", shares Dr Maurya.

"Moringa may help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, thereby contributing to improved heart health", shares Dr Maurya. Antioxidant support: The high concentration of antioxidants in moringa makes it effective in combating oxidative stress and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

What is the best way to take moringa?

You can enjoy moringa in various ways, depending on your preferences and the benefits you seek. Here are some of the best ways to take moringa:

Powder form: "Moringa powder can be added to smoothies, soups, and sauces for a nutrient boost," as per the expert.

"Moringa powder can be added to smoothies, soups, and sauces for a nutrient boost," as per the expert. Tea: Brew moringa leaves to make a nutritious herbal tea.

Brew moringa leaves to make a nutritious herbal tea. Salads: Fresh moringa leaves can be mixed into salads or used as a garnish.

