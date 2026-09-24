Truck catches fire on NH-48 near Bilaspur Chowk, traffic hit briefly
The driver spotted smoke from the engine around 7pm, stopped the truck and escaped before flames engulfed its front portion.
A truck travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur caught fire on NH-48 near Bilaspur Chowk on Tuesday evening, briefly disrupting traffic on the key arterial stretch, officials said on Wednesday, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.
According to traffic police, the incident took place around 7pm when the truck was crossing Bilaspur intersection on the Jaipur-bound carriageway. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine, followed by flames, and immediately stopped the vehicle and got out. Police suspect the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the engine, though an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.
Traffic police personnel posted at Bilaspur Chowk rushed to the spot, while the emergency response team took measures to contain the fire. Traffic was stopped at a safe distance from the burning truck to prevent the flames from spreading to other vehicles, officials said. The truck’s front portion was severely damaged in the fire.
The team used portable fire extinguishers available at the traffic post and in their vehicles to douse the flames before they could spread to the chassis and cargo.
Officials said after the fire was extinguished, the truck was moved to the paved shoulder to clear the carriageway. Traffic movement was affected for around 15 to 20 minutes but returned to normal soon after the road reopened.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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