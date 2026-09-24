Wife bludgeoned to death with metal rod in Gurugram after husband suspects affair
Polic said the accused was arrested two hours later while allegedly escaping to Uttar Pradesh.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a metal rod after finding her with another man in a bedroom in Palam Vihar Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
The victim, 25-year-old,was found in a pool of blood at accommodation in Dharam Colony, Palam Vihar, and declared dead at a private hospital, police said. The accused, a cab operator in Gurugram and Delhi, attacked the man, who fled, and then repeatedly hit the wife’s head with a rod, investigators told HT.
Police said the accused was arrested two hours later while allegedly escaping to Uttar Pradesh. The couple, from Bihar and Bareilly, lived for four years, they added.
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Officers said the accused suspected an affair without proof and returned at 1pm on Wednesday, finding the man with her.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said, “The metal rod caused severe injuries and bleeding. The house owner was alerted to the police after the brawl.”
An FIR was registered on the house owner’s complaint under section 103(1) (murder) of BNS at Palam Vihar police station, officers said. Police awaited the Bihar family before handing over the body after the autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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