Wife bludgeoned to death with metal rod in Gurugram after husband suspects affair

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a metal rod after finding her with another man in a bedroom in Palam Vihar Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Police said missing persons data had been cross-checked with Gurugram police, but no matching profile of any minor girl was found. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

The victim, 25-year-old,was found in a pool of blood at accommodation in Dharam Colony, Palam Vihar, and declared dead at a private hospital, police said. The accused, a cab operator in Gurugram and Delhi, attacked the man, who fled, and then repeatedly hit the wife’s head with a rod, investigators told HT.

Police said the accused was arrested two hours later while allegedly escaping to Uttar Pradesh. The couple, from Bihar and Bareilly, lived for four years, they added.

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Officers said the accused suspected an affair without proof and returned at 1pm on Wednesday, finding the man with her.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said, “The metal rod caused severe injuries and bleeding. The house owner was alerted to the police after the brawl.”

An FIR was registered on the house owner’s complaint under section 103(1) (murder) of BNS at Palam Vihar police station, officers said. Police awaited the Bihar family before handing over the body after the autopsy.