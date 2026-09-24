Lawrence Tanter net worth: How much was the legendary Lakers PA announcer worth before his death at 76?

"Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family," Lakers posted on X.

Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public-address announcer whose voice became synonymous with Los Angeles Lakers basketball, died at 76, the Lakers announced on September 24, 2026. Tanter spent 43 seasons behind the microphone before retiring from his game-day role earlier this year.

Lawrence Tanter net worth Tanter’s net worth has not been publicly disclosed. There is no verified figure from the Lakers, Tanter’s representatives or a major financial publication establishing how much wealth he accumulated during his decades-long career. One 2025 profile similarly stated that no public information was available on his net worth.

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Tanter built a long career in broadcasting beyond his Lakers work. The Los Angeles Lakers’ official media guide says he worked at numerous Los Angeles-area radio stations, interviewed more than 500 recording artists, wrote liner notes for 20 albums, narrated video games and provided voice-overs for more than 6,000 commercials.

Those multiple broadcasting and voice-over roles formed a significant part of his professional career, but his earnings from them were not publicly detailed.

Lawrence Tanter’s Lakers career Tanter began his Lakers role in 1982 and became the longest-serving public-address announcer in franchise history. According to the Lakers’ official media guide, he had announced more than 1,600 games, including NBA Finals series and championship campaigns.

The NBA reported that Tanter’s 43-season run included 10 Lakers championship teams. His familiar baritone voice accompanied generations of stars and some of the franchise’s biggest moments.

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In June 2026, the Lakers announced that Tanter was retiring from his regular public-address position but would remain involved with the franchise as a special adviser for game presentation.

His career also included a memorable tribute to Kobe Bryant. After Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Tanter introduced the Lakers’ starting lineup by announcing Bryant’s name, prompting an emotional response from the crowd. The NBA recalled the moment in its report on Tanter’s career.