Bihar man in US explains why moving back to India is different in 20s and 40s: 'There are two types of NRIs'

An Indian man from Bihar, who is currently based in the US, has caught the internet's attention after sharing his views on how the experience of moving abroad can differ depending on a person's age and financial position. The post prompted mixed reactions from social media users. (Instagram/@arham_987)

Taking to Instagram, Arham Ishteyak shared a video explaining "two types of NRIs" - those in their early 20s who have recently moved abroad and those who are over 40 and have already built a settled life.

Ishteyak said that moving back to India may have a relatively smaller financial impact on NRIs who have already accumulated savings and property. "Tum log yahan 2 crore kama rahe ho, wahan jaoge toh 1 crore kamaoge," he said, arguing that such people may already have financial stability and assets in place.

He then contrasted this with the situation of people in their early 20s who are still building their careers. Ishteyak said that he comes from the hotel industry and claimed that while earning ₹20,000 in India would be difficult for someone in his position, he can earn more than ₹20,000 a day in the US.

"So mere liye toh matlab beyond the level hai," he said, adding that he does not believe the US and India can be considered the same in terms of opportunities for someone at his stage of life.