Bengaluru woman takes nearly 3 hours to commute from Electronic City to Whitefield: ‘How do people step outside?’

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation about the city’s notorious traffic and road conditions after sharing her experience of travelling from Electronic City to Whitefield. She claimed that what should have been a routine journey stretched to nearly three hours, leaving her questioning how residents find the motivation to step out of their homes. A woman shared how Bengaluru traffic had turned her Electronic City-Whitefield journey into a three-hour commute. (Instagram/bloomingalchemy_nee)

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‘It has been almost three hours’ In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, identified as Nee Yadav, documented her journey while travelling in an autorickshaw and showed glimpses of the roads along the way.

“I am currently going from Electronic City to Whitefield, and it has been almost, almost three hours for me. So, I have taken an auto. And Bengaluru's condition... I don't know how people are motivated to step outside in Bengaluru . And if you will see the condition of Bengaluru roads... this is the condition. This is [near] a convention centre... these are main roads,” she said in the video.

As the autorickshaw moved through the city, Yadav turned the camera towards the road to highlight the conditions she had encountered during the long commute.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I almost stopped stepping out of my house in Bengaluru and this is why!!! Bengaluru traffic is horrible & the roads”.

Watch the clip here: