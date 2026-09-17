‘2 km took 2 hours’: Bengaluru parent raises concern over daughter’s school bus stuck in Varthur traffic

A Bengaluru parent has shared a frustrating account of his daughter’s school bus journey, saying it took two hours to cover just 2 km on the Varthur-Gunjur road. The X user said he felt “completely helpless” as he waited for his child to return home. His post has since prompted discussions about traffic, road conditions and safety in the area. Bengaluru parent raises concerns over Varthur roads. (Representational image generated using AI)

Bengaluru parent shares school bus ordeal The post was shared by X user Hari, who said his daughter’s school bus took two hours to travel just 2 km. He described the experience from a parent’s perspective, saying, “For those 2 hours, I sat there as a parent feeling completely helpless.”

Hari said he and his wife pay “lakhs in taxes every month” and had taken a large home loan partly to live close to their daughter’s school and give her a safer and easier childhood.

“And yet, this is what ‘2 km from school’ means here,” he wrote.

He also referred to several incidents he said residents had witnessed in the area over the past year, including a school bus toppling over, a woman suffering serious injuries after a fall and a biker nearly losing his life after falling because of a pothole.

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According to Hari, residents have repeatedly tried to raise these concerns by tweeting, emailing, complaining and following up with authorities.

“We are not activists. We are not fighting for a political party,” he wrote. “We are parents, employees, families and taxpayers asking for one basic thing: Please give our children a safe road to come home on.”

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