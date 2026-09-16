‘Layoffs are brutal’: Bengaluru CEO on friend laid off after buying new house

A Bengaluru-based CEO has reflected on the brutality of being laid off, citing the example of a friend who is worrying about how to manage EMIs and childcare costs after being terminated from his job. Debjit Sen, founder and CEO of Engrow, shared an X post on layoffs and how they affect salaried professionals. A Bengaluru CEO spoke about how layoffs disrupt a person's entire life. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

“Layoffs are so brutal,” Sen said in his X post — which came shortly after tech company Oracle announced a new wave of layoffs.

(Also read: ‘Worked till 3 am’: Man loses 12-year Oracle job, wife pens heartbreaking note)

On the brutality of layoffs In the widely-viewed post, Debjit Sen elaborated on how getting laid off is about more than just losing a job. It can throw a person’s life out of gear.

He cited the example of a friend who was laid off shortly after buying a new house. The said friend already has a child, and he and his wife are now expecting a second child.

Because of the layoff, his friend is now worried about how he will manage the EMIs of the new house, along with the expenses of raising two children.

“One of my old friends was laid off recently. He has just bought a new house, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Now he doesn’t know how he is going to manage the EMIs and everything else,” Sen wrote.