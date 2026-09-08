'We celebrate getting trapped in EMIs': Woman questions India's 'strange definition' of success, sparks discussion
The woman argued that financial independence is not given enough importance, while taking on debt is often treated as a sign of stability.
A woman's take on how Indian society defines "success" has sparked a discussion online. She questioned why people are often seen as "settled" after taking large loans, buying a car and getting married, while financial independence is often overlooked.
In an X post, Neha Patel shared her thoughts on the expectations around success and being "settled" in India. She compared the perception of a 28-year-old earning ₹1 lakh a month and living independently with someone who takes on a 25-year home loan, a 7-year car loan and spends ₹50 lakh on a wedding.
"Indian society has a strange definition of success. A 28 year old earning 1L/month while living independently is told he's 'not settled'," Patel wrote.
"But if he takes a 25-year home loan, 7 year car loan and gets married spending 50L, suddenly everyone says: 'Ab ladka settle ho gaya,'" she added.
Patel argued that financial independence is not given enough importance, while taking on debt is often treated as a sign of stability. "Basically you aren't settled until banks own your next 25 years of salary," she wrote.
"We don't celebrate financial freedom. We celebrate getting trapped in EMIs and call it success," she concluded.
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What did social media say?
The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom agreed that social pressure and the need to appear successful can influence financial decisions.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Indian definition of success is the ability to showoff irrespective of your condition to do it."
"The Illusion of Showoff in the Indian society is the root cause," commented another.
"True. If you're financially Independent... people call you 'wella'. If you are under a huge debt and almost broke financially people will say 'kitna zimmedar hai'. Strange," wrote a third user.
"Seriously. All financial rules go out the window because 'mummy papa and uncle aunty need to be impressed,'" said another.
"This is true in the west too. Everyone's success score is based on money and how much debt you can have access too. It's nuts," wrote one user.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More