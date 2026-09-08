Noida techie moves to Bengaluru for work, loses job within a month: 'No idea what the best thing to do is'

Moving to a new city for a job can be a major decision, especially when it involves leaving behind everything you've worked for and starting afresh. But for one techie, the move to Bengaluru turned into an unexpected challenge after he lost his job just a month after relocating. The man said that his immediate concern was arranging enough money for basic expenses. (Representational image generated using AI)

In a Reddit post titled, 'Lost my job one month after moving to Bangalore. People who have been through this, what actually worked for you?', the techie said that he is now struggling to figure out his next step while managing rent, food and other expenses.

"I recently lost my job in Bangalore and right now I honestly have no idea what the best thing to do is," he wrote.

The man said that his immediate concern was arranging enough money for basic expenses. "The first thing I have to solve is arranging enough money for rent, food and normal expenses," he said, adding that he had moved to Bengaluru only around a month earlier and did not have a strong network in the city.

The techie shared that before losing his job, he worked at a content and media company in Bengaluru, where he was involved in AI and content-related work. Before that, he worked on AI and machine learning, including an AI-based cancer vaccine discovery system. He also has experience deploying parts of the platform using FastAPI, Celery, Docker and other backend technologies. His skills include Python, LLMs, RAG, embeddings, vector databases, AI agents, automation, APIs and React.

Outside his regular work, the techie revealed that he also created content, having made YouTube videos, written regularly on LinkedIn and recently started posting almost daily on Instagram.

"The problem is that everything happened suddenly. I wasn't preparing for interviews, so now I am applying for jobs while also revising things for interviews," he wrote.