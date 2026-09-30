PUNE: Rising competition for government jobs under the sports quota is prompting some athletes from traditional wrestling backgrounds to explore disciplines such as Kurash, Judo, Ju-Jutsu and Wushu, where their existing physical skills can be adapted through specialised training. Fighting for sports quota, wrestlers grapple with Kurash

Kurash, an upright jacket-wrestling sport, is particularly similar to wrestling and judo in its emphasis on grip, balance, strength, timing and throwing techniques. This can make the transition comparatively easier for experienced wrestlers, particularly those trained in the traditional wrestling belt across western Maharashtra.

“Wrestling gives an athlete a strong base in grip, balance and body control. These skills are useful in other combat sports as well. A good wrestler can easily take up other sports such as Kurash, Judo, Ju-Jutsu and Wushu and secure a medal,” said a former office-bearer of the Maharashtra Kurash Association. He claimed to have trained several wrestlers who later switched to Kurash amid increasing competition in wrestling.

According to him, established examples exist of athletes moving between combat disciplines, although these moves were not necessarily linked to government employment.

International-level Indian athlete Pooja Dhanda, for instance, had trained in judo before establishing herself in wrestling. She has spoken about the similarities between the two sports and how her judo background helped her in wrestling. Similarly, Pincky Balhara, an Asian Games silver medallist in Kurash, later chose to focus on judo. She has said that while Kurash gave her recognition, judo remained her first sporting preference. Neither athlete, however, switched disciplines with the aim of securing a government job.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amol Sathe, a Kurash coach from Satara, said the recent revision of the sports-quota policy could influence whether athletes continue to switch disciplines.

“Yes, there was such a trend earlier, but after the recent revision of the sports quota policy, we have to see what actually happens. If these sports are not eligible for the quota, then there is no point in switching from one sport to another,” he said.

For wrestlers considering a change, however, the decision involves more than transferable physical skills. Athletes need to learn different scoring systems, rules, weight categories and specialised techniques before they can compete successfully at higher levels.

“The biggest concern for an athlete is whether years of training will eventually provide a career opportunity. If another recognised sport offers an additional pathway, naturally some athletes may consider it,” said Swapnil Chavan, a wrestler from Sangli who has also recently started participating in Kurash competitions.

Another wrestler from Kolhapur, who has been competing in Kurash and Judo for the past couple of years, said the transition was not as easy as it might appear.

“It is not as easy as it looks. We have to learn the sport from the basics, and it is not easy to gain mastery in a new discipline. It is completely wrong to say that we are changing sports only for the government quota,” he said, requesting anonymity.

According to him, not every athlete chooses a particular sport with the aim of securing a government job.

“Only a handful of athletes are selected through the sports quota. Many of us change sports because we are attracted to a particular discipline and gradually develop a love for it. I don’t think there is any specific reason other than this for athletes changing their sport,” he said.

The discussion comes amid the recent investigation into an alleged fake Kurash certificate racket in Pune, in which police have said certificates were allegedly used to secure government jobs under the sports quota.

Sports administrators and coaches, however, say athletes should not choose a discipline solely for employment benefits.

For Maharashtra’s wrestling community, the emergence of Kurash, judo and other combat sports could provide additional competitive avenues. But coaches stress that athletes must develop genuine expertise in the new discipline rather than treating a switch merely as a route to sports-quota eligibility.