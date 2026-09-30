Panchkula police crack down on highway stunt riders

Two days after Hindustan Times published a report on reckless high-speed driving by high-performance bikers on the Zirakpur-Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), the Panchkula police took cognisance of the report and ordered strict action against stunt riders. The two vehicles were issued challans totalling ₹45,000— ₹20,000 against one and ₹25,000 against the other—and both were impounded. One of the riders was found to be a minor. (HT File)

Police commissioner Pankaj Nain directed officials to keep a close watch on motorists indulging in dangerous driving and take effective action against them on NH-5 and other major roads. Nain warned youngsters that roads were not meant for stunts and that reckless driving could put the lives of other road users at risk.

DCP (crime and traffic) Amarinder Singh said Surajpur traffic SHO Abhishek identified a biker and a scooter rider after verifying a viral video showing them performing dangerous stunts near the Chandimandir toll plaza. The two vehicles were issued challans totalling ₹45,000— ₹20,000 against one and ₹25,000 against the other—and both were impounded. One of the riders was found to be a minor.

ACP traffic Surender Singh said both riders were called to the Surajpur traffic police station and counselled. They admitted their mistake, apologised and urged other youngsters not to perform stunts on public roads.

It is noteworthy that several high-performance bikers assemble near the Chandimandir toll plaza on weekend mornings after riding at high speeds from the Zirakpur side. Many of them allegedly perform stunts near the toll plaza before continuing towards Solan and Shimla.