Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said there would be no need to separate her nephew Akash Anand from the party anymore, as his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth has retired. After 'sanyas' of his father-in-law, no more need to separate Akash Anand from BSP: Mayawati

The statement comes a day after Mayawati announced Anand's reappointment as the BSP's national convener, a decision she took "in the interest of the organisation as well as the movement".

In an X post in Hindi, Mayawati said Anand was brought back to the BSP on Monday and appointed as the party's national coordinator, as he had been engaged in the party's work.

"However, today most media outlets have exaggerated this matter, and wrote that Akash Anand was expelled from the party four times..." she wrote in the post.

"I want to say that even before Akash Anand's marriage, he had been playing an active role in the party, due to which he was never expelled from the party. But after his association with Ashok Siddharth, the latter made several attempts to tarnish Akash Anand's image for his self-interest. Due to this, for the special purpose of bringing an improvement in Akash Anand, he had to be separated from the party several times, and taken back after he realised his mistakes," Mayawati said.

She expressed confidence that no more situation would arise warranting Anand's separation from the party.

"I am fully confident that after Ashok Siddharth took 'sanyas', there should not be anymore situation that would require the party to separate him from it again."

"Just as he never gave the party an opportunity to complain before his marriage, due to which he was never expelled from the party, now after 'sanyas' of Ashok Siddharth, no more question arises that there would be no need to expel him from the party in future. Now he will continue to move ahead in politics; everyone has full hope on this," Mayawati added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.