Former NRI who moved from Sweden to Bengaluru speaks about city’s traffic crisis

“Had no idea that still this is how daily life will be,” the former NRI added, tagging Bengaluru traffic authorities.

“4 years ago we moved back from Sweden to India (Blr). We planned to survive Blr traffic stories by picking the school (Inventure) first & then closest housing society (PLH) near it,” Dixit wrote.

To minimise travel time, they first chose the school their children would attend and then looked for a house very close to it.

Dixit said that when planning the move back to Bengaluru from Sweden, his family was well aware of the city’s traffic troubles.

A Bengaluru resident who moved back to India from Sweden four years ago has spoken about the city's persistent traffic woes, saying his family had planned their lives around avoiding long commutes. Gaurav Dixit shared a post on X highlighting how traffic continues to affect their daily lives despite their efforts to minimise travel time.

Dixit was responding to Ritish Reddy, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who yesterday complained about the traffic situation in the tech hub of India — saying that his daughter regularly spends two hours in Varthur traffic while returning from school. The CEO of Zluri claimed that children from Whitefield spend more than two hours commuting just 5 km every day.

Dixit agreed with Reddy, saying that traffic still affects their day-to-day life despite living close to their children' s school.

(Also read: Bengaluru CEO says daughter stuck for 2 hours in Varthur traffic jam)

Internet reacts Dixit’s post sparked a heated debate on Bengaluru, its traffic, and the migrants who have moved to the city.

“Neighbor of mine moved from US to Bangalore for their start-up. Went back to US in 2 years thanks to ever worsening traffic outside PLH and Varthur in general,” an X user claimed in the comments section.

“If people from all parts of the world keep coming here how will the city survive?” another asked.

“Do go back to Sweden. This constituency’s traffic, unplanned growth, and the leaders it keeps electing are not a mystery. Neither is the ingratitude,” a user added.

(Also read: Indian-origin couple leaves US after 15 years amid green card delay, settles in Bengaluru)