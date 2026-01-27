Inside the Sara Ali Khan–Orry friendship fallout: A complete timeline of what went down

The first signs of strain appeared last week, when Orry posted a reel using the phrase “3 worst names”, which many online users interpreted as a dig at Sara, her mother, Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari, who is allegedly dating Sara's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video was later deleted following backlash, but speculation had already begun. Shortly after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

What was once one of Bollywood’s most visible friendships seems to have hit rocky ground. Sara Ali Khan and Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who were often spotted together at parties and in playful social media reels, appear to have drifted apart, and fans have noticed every detail. From subtle unfollows to pointed comments, here’s how their friendship reportedly fell apart.

When asked if he had unfollowed them too, Orry replied, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up,” a remark that instantly went viral. The tension deepened when a user commented under one of his posts that “Amrita aunty is very angry.” Orry’s response — “Put a glass of ice water on her head”.