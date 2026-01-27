Inside the Sara Ali Khan–Orry friendship fallout: A complete timeline of what went down
From reels together to unfollowing each other on social media, here’s how Sara Ali Khan and Orry went from inseparable besties to social media strangers
What was once one of Bollywood’s most visible friendships seems to have hit rocky ground. Sara Ali Khan and Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who were often spotted together at parties and in playful social media reels, appear to have drifted apart, and fans have noticed every detail. From subtle unfollows to pointed comments, here’s how their friendship reportedly fell apart.
It started with subtle shade
The first signs of strain appeared last week, when Orry posted a reel using the phrase “3 worst names”, which many online users interpreted as a dig at Sara, her mother, Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari, who is allegedly dating Sara's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video was later deleted following backlash, but speculation had already begun. Shortly after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.
When asked if he had unfollowed them too, Orry replied, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up,” a remark that instantly went viral. The tension deepened when a user commented under one of his posts that “Amrita aunty is very angry.” Orry’s response — “Put a glass of ice water on her head”.
The viral comment that reignited the drama
The fallout went viral recently when, on January 26, Orry posted a new reel. While the video itself seemed harmless, his sarcastic response to a fan question about his outfit quickly stirred controversy. When asked what his printed bra outline was “holding together,” Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits”. The remark was perceived as a direct jab at Sara’s career and was met with widespread intrigue.
Sara’s subtle response
Sara, meanwhile, appeared to respond indirectly. She shared an Instagram Story featuring Vikram Sarkar’s song Naam Chale, whose lyrics talk about living freely and staying away from drama. Fans immediately linked the post to the ongoing situation, interpreting it as a calm yet pointed message. Neither Sara nor Orry issued an official statement, but their silence only fuelled further online debate.
Old tensions resurface
The rift between the two may not be entirely new. Many netizens point to the fact that two years earlier, Orry reportedly clashed with Palak Tiwari in a WhatsApp exchange. According to reports, Palak apologised out of respect for Sara, but Orry dismissed it with a middle-finger emoji. He later suggested that Palak had crossed a boundary and apologised only after external pressure.
While the details remain unclear, the incident hinted at long-standing tensions within their shared social circle — one that included Sara and her brother Ibrahim.
