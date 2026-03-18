Shraddha Kapoor planning to get married to Rahul Mody soon? Aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure reacts to buzz

Speculation around Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody turning official has been doing the rounds for a while now, with whispers of a possible wedding gaining traction recently. Amid the chatter, the actor’s aunt, Tejaswini Kolhapure, has reacted to the ongoing reports. Earlier this year, several reports emerged claiming that Shraddha Kapoor is said to be planning a heritage-style wedding with Rahul Mody in Udaipur.

Shraddha’s aunt on marriage rumours During an interview The Free Press Journal, Tejaswini was asked about the marriage rumours.

When asked about the buzz around Shraddha getting married soon, Tejaswini laughed and said, "Really, I don't know about it. I have no idea about it."

She then went on to express pride in Shraddha Kapoor for carrying forward the family’s legacy. Tejaswini said, "Of course, it is a lovely feeling. I think everybody has added to this. Padmini (Kolhapure) was the first one. To see the kind of stardom that Padmini had, that era was different; you can't compare that to what you see now. Of course, Shraddha has taken it ahead. We are very happy with how the family name is carried forward."

Earlier this year, several reports emerged claiming that Shraddha is said to be planning a romantic and heritage-style wedding in Udaipur. At that time, Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor reacted to the reports with amusement.

Siddhanth took to the comment section of an Instagram post to react to the rumours, and set the record straight. “😳😳😳 😂😂😂 (multiple surprised and laughing emojis) yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too),” Siddhanth wrote in the comment section.

Shraddha’s relationship with Rahul Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split, Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Next, Shraddha has several interesting projects lined up across genres. It is believed that she will star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.