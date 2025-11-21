Get to know... Tejaswini Kolhapure
Actor Tejaswini Kolhapure (@TejuKolhapure) is wrapping up the shoot of her next film, splurging on skincare and craving some fish fry
Currently I am: Done with shooting Daadi Ki Shaadi.
High point in life: The birth of my daughter; wrapping up the shoot for my first film Paanch; seeing my film, Ugly, showcased at the Director’s Cut in Cannes.
Low point in life: When my first film didn’t release.
On my playlist: I Adore You, by French DJ Hugel, German DJ Topic and Iranian-Swedish singer Arash; Jerusalema, by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez.
One thing I would never buy: Cigarettes.
Today I’m craving: Mum’s fish fry.
Last thing I ordered online: Groceries and home essentials.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Keep working, never give up. But be patient and keep moving forward.
My favourite subject in school: Geography.
I’d swipe right on: Kindness. To animals and humans.
My secret skill: I’m good at analysing and researching. I really dive deep.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To go back in time and make a few corrections.
My favourite Sunday memory: Watching He-Man on TV and Mahabharata with the family.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan the first time. One of my fondest memories was at his Holi party, where I danced with him.
My favourite bad habit: I collect everything and anything, especially skincare! My husband hates it.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go forward to see what’s coming, then return to the present and make corrections if I don’t like what I see.
The best thing about fame: Certain things get done faster and more smoothly.
The worst thing about fame: There’s no privacy.
From HT Brunch, November 22, 2025
