PM's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal says he loved Dhurandhar: ‘If you don’t like it, don't watch it'

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise created a stir at the box office. The first part, released in December 2025, earned over ₹1,300 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, went on to become the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office. These achievements came despite the franchise being labelled “propaganda” and facing criticism over its depiction of violence. Now, Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has revealed that he loved the franchise. Sanjeev Sanyal reacts to Dhurandhar being labelled propaganda.

Sanjeev Sanyal says he loved Dhurandhar In an interview with News18, Sanjeev said that different kinds of films should have the space to tell stories and present different ideas. He said, "I did watch those two Dhurandar films and I really loved them," Sanyal said. “But you can tell that I didn’t really know many of the actors in that! I literally know who they are because of Dhurandhar."

He further reacted to the film being called propaganda and said, "My view is, let a hundred flowers bloom. For example, people in the past would make films which I would consider being ultra-left-wing, which was the default till very recently; I was told that if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. So my view remains that that’s a pretty good way of thinking about it. If you don’t like Dhurandhar, don’t watch it. If you don’t like Revolutionaries, don’t watch it. My idea is to present my ideas."

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge were massive critical and commercial successes. The franchise has collected over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.