After Varun Dhawan, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives shoutout to Hanuman Ansh as film crosses ₹120 cr mark in India

Vishal Chaturvedi's film Hanuman Ansh arrived in theatres quietly. The film has now performed a miracle of sorts at the box office, crossing ₹120 crore in India. Amid the growing fervour around the film, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has taken to Instagram to show his support for the film.

Varun Dhawan praises Hanuman Ansh Not just Aditya Dhar, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also took to social media to laud the film. On Sunday, Varun took to his Instagram story to reveal that he had watched Hanuman Ansh with his mother in a theatre. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."

The actor also praised the film's lead actor and its direction. He wrote, "Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."

Vishal Chaturvedi on Bollywood not supporting his film Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. Recently, Vishal spoke about how several Bollywood personalities congratulated him after the film's success but did not help him when he had approached them earlier, seeking support for his film.

In a recent podcast with Raunac, he said, "After the film started to do well, several people called me to congratulate me. I don’t want to name them. One of those who congratulated me was Madhur Bhandarkar, whom I had not asked for any support. However, I am not mentioning the others because I had sought help from those people, and they didn’t help me. Hence, I don’t want to name them for now, just because they are congratulating me."

For the unversed, made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has minted ₹122.13 crore in net collection in India within 31 days of its release.