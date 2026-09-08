Sonu Sood speaks out on Delhi building collapse, calls for affordable hostels for students on campus
A 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has expressed solidarity with students after a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, reportedly claiming the lives of seven students. Following the tragic incident, Sonu urged the government to build hostels for students and ensure access to safe living spaces.
'Just 1 in 31 gets a hostel'
Sonu took to his X account and wrote, “Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live? In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 — just 1 in 31 gets a hostel. Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there? Universities could also be given additional building permissions to create more on-campus accommodation."
He added, “Students get safety. Parents get peace of mind. Universities and governments generate revenue. And, most importantly, we protect lives. Sometimes, a small change in policy can protect someone’s biggest dreams."
Deep Dive
The absence of affordable on-campus housing at colleges under Delhi University are one of the biggest reasons why Paying Guest (PG) accomodations have seen a boom in the capital. While there are hostels available at some colleges, they are unable to meet the demand, hence pushing students from across India into private accommodation.
Latest update on the tragedy
Meanwhile, the Patiala House Courts has sent Satya Niketan building owner Hariram Gupta and his wife Urmila Gupta to 14 days of judicial custody, while their son Mahesh Gupta has been remanded to two days of police custody.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site. A lookout circular (LOC) had been opened against building owner Hariram Gupta and his family members, a senior police officer told HT. He has now been apprehended.
Rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site for the second straight day on Monday. Police personnel and a dog squad have been deployed at the site.
The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement.
The structure had a basement and five upper floors. Ten people were rescued from the debris and taken to the hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the building next to the collapsed PG in Satya Niketan is unsafe and will be demolished tomorrow. “The families who lost their children have already taken the bodies and left Delhi; the government made all the necessary arrangements, and we remain in touch with all the parents. There is a building right next door—that building is dangerous; it has been declared unsafe. It is scheduled to be demolished tomorrow,” she told reporters on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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