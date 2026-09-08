Preity Zinta watches Hanuman Ansh, urges fans to catch Vishal Chaturvedi’s film in theatres

On Instagram Stories, Preity shared photos of herself watching the film in theatres. She captioned one of the photos with "Sita Ram" and "Wow". In another photo that she shared from the theatre, she urged her followers and fans not to miss the film in theatres. She wrote, "Don't miss it folks."

Vishal Chaturvedi's directorial Hanuman Ansh released in theatres quietly but has now become one of the most talked-about films of the year. As the film's box office collection keeps soaring, the film is also finding support from Bollywood celebrities. After Varun Dhawan and Aditya Dhar, Preity Zinta has taken to Instagram to laud the film.

Varun Dhawan praises Hanuman Ansh Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan was very vocal in his support for the film. He took to Instagram to share that he watched the film with his mother. He had also encouraged his followers to watch the film. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."

The actor also praised the film's lead actor and its direction. He wrote, "Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."

About Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. While many Bollywood celebrities are praising the film, Vishal, in a recent podcast with Raunac, said that many industry folks didn't help him during the making of the film. He had said, "After the film started to do well, several people called me to congratulate me. I don’t want to name them. One of those who congratulated me was Madhur Bhandarkar, whom I had not asked for any support. However, I am not mentioning the others because I had sought help from those people, and they didn’t help me. Hence, I don’t want to name them for now, just because they are congratulating me."

As per Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh's India net collection stands at ₹132.13 Cr within 32 days of release.