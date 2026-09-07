Preity Zinta wears 'Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, supports FDA chief amid restaurant crackdowns. Watch
Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, is recognized for enforcing food safety regulations in Mumbai.
After staying away from the big screen for a long time, Preity Zinta is back in the limelight following the release of Batwara 1947. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Vibe. Meanwhile, Preity’s latest appearance in Bandra, Mumbai, came with a message.
Preity Zinta supports Tukaram Mundhe
The actor was seen wearing a T-shirt that clearly and boldly showed her support for IAS officer and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for his work against food safety violations, poor hygiene standards and adulteration in Mumbai. Preity was seen sporting a black tee emblazoned with the words ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’.
Preity kept the rest of her outfit simple and comfortable. She paired the black T-shirt with classic blue jeans, a sleek watch and white sports shoes. The actor earned applause from fans as she stepped out in the T-shirt carrying the message.
Who is Tukaram Mundhe?
Tukaram Mundhe currently serves as the Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration.
He has been making headlines for his strict action against lapses in food safety across food outlets in Mumbai. Several eateries and restaurants have reportedly been closed after he took charge of the FDA in Mumbai.
The FDA also sent show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for appearing in Vimal Elaichi advertisements. The state regulator claimed that the ads amounted to indirect or surrogate promotion of banned Vimal Pan Masala.
Not just Preity, Twinkle Khanna has also spoken in support of the IAS officer. Manoj Bajpayee had also lauded him. While speaking to ANI, Manoj spoke about society and the way people view honest work, saying that we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people.
He had said, “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this? This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.”
On the work front
Preity will next be seen in Vibe. The film is directed by Kunal Kemmu, who also plays the lead role in it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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