Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's hit ₹200 crore film

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: The wait is over! Venky Atluri’s Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath & Sons is coming to OTT soon! The film was released in theatres on August 14 to a good response. The film went on to perform well at the box office and become not just Suriya’s second-highest-grossing film in his career, but also one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: Suriya in the poster of the film.

Where to watch Vishwanath and Sons Vishwanath and Sons will premiere on Netflix on September 11.

The official Instagram account of Netflix shared the premiere date of the film in a new post and wrote in the caption, "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father 😎 😍

Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Explore Vishwanath & Sons, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix."