Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gets Tamil and Telugu releases after ₹117 crore success

Once its theatrical run comes to an end, the film is expected to head to JioHotstar for its OTT premiere. The streaming rights have reportedly been acquired by the platform, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

The film is now set to reach audiences beyond the Malayalam-speaking regions, with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions hitting theatres on September 4. The Telugu release has already generated considerable interest, with Mythri Movie Distributors announcing additional early morning shows in Hyderabad. “THE #BKUTelugu BUZZ IS GETTING BIGGER! ❤️‍🔥 Early Morning Shows added in Hyderabad💥#BethlehemKudumbaUnit Grand Release Tomorrow across Telugu States by @MythriRelease✨.”

Malayalam box office has found another winner in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit . The film, which hit theatres on August 21 as part of the Onam releases, has been drawing audiences in Kerala and beyond. What began with a solid opening has now turned into a strong theatrical run, with the film emerging as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2026.

A blockbuster run at the box office Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹4.90 crore on day one. The film then saw its numbers rise to ₹7.15 crore on day two and ₹8.80 crore on day three. Since then, it has held steady and gone on to cross the ₹100 crore mark, with the collections continuing to grow.

The film has now grossed ₹231.25 crore worldwide, including ₹119.25 crore from India and ₹112 crore from overseas markets. As per Sacnilk's trade estimates, its India net collection has also crossed ₹102 crore.

Its second week was particularly strong, adding nearly ₹58 crore to the India gross. The sustained run has helped Bethlehem Kudumba Unit become only the fourth Malayalam film to cross ₹100 crore in Kerala. With the film still pulling audiences to theatres, it is now looking to surpass Drishyam 3 and Vaazha 2 and claim the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026.