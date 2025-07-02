Vismaya's director promises her parents, Mohanlal and Suchitra, he won't ‘disappoint’ them with her debut film Thudakkam

Jude Anthany Joseph, director of Sara’s and 2018, will soon direct Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya in her debut film, Thudakkam. It was announced on Tuesday that Vismaya is following in her father and brother, Pranav Mohanlal’s footsteps to become an actor. Jude shared a heartwarming note on Instagram promising her parents he won’t ‘disappoint’ them. (Also Read: Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya all set to make acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam; actor pens heartfelt note) Jude Anthany Joseph penned a sweet note of promise for Mohanlal and Suchitra.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s note for Mohanlal-Suchitra

While announcing that he would be directing Vismaya in her debut film, he wrote a heartfelt note in Malayalam addressed to her parents, Mohanlal and Suchitra. It reads, “I see this as a calling. When my Laletta and Suchi chechi entrusted me with Maya’s first film, I saw the joy and hope shining in their eyes."

He added, "I won’t disappoint you, Laletta... Chechi... No big claims here, just a small film. I have always made films that came from my heart. This one is no different. Antony Chetta, let this be the beginning of many more Antony-Jude collaborations. Let it truly be a Thudakkam (Beginning), I sincerely hope. With the hope that dear viewers will stand by us.”

About Thudakkam

Thudakkam is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, which has often collaborated with Mohanlal. The actor, who lovingly calls his daughter ‘Mayakutty,’ announced her debut project on social media, writing, “Dear Mayakutty, may your Thudakkam be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.”

The producers also wrote that they feel ‘immense pride’ to be producing her debut film. Their note read, “Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal.”