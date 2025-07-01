Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya all set to make acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam; actor pens heartfelt note

Mohanlal is having a marvellous 2025 with the back-to-back success of his films L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. The actor has now announced that his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, will be stepping into the industry as an actor. On Tuesday, Mohanlal took to his X account to reveal the first look poster of the film. (Also read: Thudarum is further proof that Mohanlal is one of the best actors working today, still taking chances) Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, will make her acting debut soon.(Vismaya Mohanlal/Instagram)

Thudakkam announcement

Mohanlal shared the first look poster of the film and penned a note in the caption. It read, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal."

Mohanlal tied the knot with Suchitra in 1988 and they have two children — actor Pranav and Vismaya. Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman (2002). He broke out with his lead role in the romantic drama Hridayam, which was released in 2022.

About Mohanlal's last film

Mohanlal was last seen in Thudarum. It is a crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil. It is produced by M Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media. Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha play supporting roles in the film.

It tells the story of a modest taxi driver called Shanmugham ‘Benz’ who lives in tranquillity until his beloved car goes missing. He is forced to tap into an unseen side to protect everything he loves. After receiving a great response at the box office, the Malayalam film released in JioHotstar on May 30.

The star will be seen next in Hridayapoorvam. The film is slated for an August release.