Thudarum OTT release: Mohanlal's box office record-breaking film arrives on streaming; here's when and where to watch

Thudarum OTT release: Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Sobhana, made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to gross ₹100 crore in its home state. Now, the film is all set to stream in the OTT space. Also read: Thudarum box office collection day 19: Mohanlal film makes history by becoming 1st film to collect ₹100 crore in Kerala Thudarum was compared with Mohanlal's 2013 hit Drishyam.

Thudarum on OTT

After receiving a great response at the box office, the Malayalam film will be released in the digital space on May 30. It will stream on JioHotstar.

The streaming platform shared the update through a post on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans can watch the Mohanlal starrer not only in its original language, Malayalam, but also in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

The film raked in over ₹231 crore at the box office worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. In Kerala, it is the highest-grossing film ever. Earlier this month, Mohanlal took to Instagram to share that Thudarum grossed ₹100 crore in Kerala. He wrote, “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala.” The poster declares, “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. ₹100 crore Kerala gross.”

About Thudarum

Thudarum is a crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil. It is produced by M Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media. Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha play supporting roles in the film that was released on April 25.

Thudarum tells the story of a modest taxi driver called Shanmugham ‘Benz’ who lives in tranquillity until his beloved car goes missing. He is forced to tap into an unseen side to protect everything he loves. The film opened to good reviews and has been compared to Mohanlal’s hit film Drishyam, which was released in 2013.