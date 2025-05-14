Menu Explore
Thudarum box office collection day 19: Mohanlal film makes history by becoming 1st film to collect 100 crore in Kerala

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 14, 2025 12:12 PM IST

Thudarum box office collection day 19: Tharun Moorthy's Mohanlal-starrer did not just beat 2018, it has also become the first film to set this record in Kerala.

Thudarum box office collection day 19:There seems to be no stopping Tharun Moorthy’s Mohanlal and Sobhana-starrer Thudarum. After edging out 2018 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, Thudarum made history by becoming the first film to gross 100 crore in its home state. (Also Read: Antony Perumbavoor says it's ‘half true, half false’ that he interferes with Mohanlal's script selection)

Thudarum box office collection day 19: Mohanlal-starrer received positive reviews upon release.
Thudarum box office collection day 19: Mohanlal-starrer received positive reviews upon release.

Thudarum box office collection

Mohanlal announced the news that Thudarum grossed 100 crore in Kerala on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala.” The poster declares, “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. 100 crore Kerala gross.”

For context, 2018 was the highest-grossing film in Kerala so far, and it had earned 83.31 crore net in Malayalam, collecting 110.53 crore gross in India in its lifetime run. Thudarum has brought in 104 crore net in India in 19 days, according to Sacnilk. It made 208 crore worldwide in 18 days and has yet to beat Mohanlal’s own L2 Empuraan and Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

About Thudarum

Thudarum is a crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil. It is produced by M Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media. Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha play supporting roles in the film that was released on April 25.

Thudarum tells the story of a modest taxi driver called Shanmugham ‘Benz’ who lives in tranquillity until his beloved car goes missing. He is forced to tap into an unseen side to protect everything he loves. The film opened to good reviews and has been compared to Mohanlal’s hit film Drishyam.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
