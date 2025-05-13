Antony Perumbavoor says it's ‘half true, half false’ that he interferes with Mohanlal's script selection

Actor Mohanlal had a redeeming 2025, thanks to L2 Empuraan and Thudarum, after a disappointing 2024 with Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz 3D. There has often been chatter that it’s filmmaker Antony Perumbavoor of Ashirvad Cinemas who has a huge role in the scripts the actor approves or rejects. In an interview with Matrubhumi, Antony clarifies if it’s true. (Also Read: Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy reveals film took 12 years to be made after Mohanlal signed) Antony Perumbavoor and his production house Aashirvad Cinemas have a long association with Mohanlal.

Antony Perumbavoor on Mohanlal’s script selection

Antony heads his own production company, Aashirvad Cinemas, founded in 1999. Since then, he has produced or distributed numerous films with the actor. When asked whether he interferes with Mohanlal’s script selection, Antony acknowledges that there’s some truth to these claims. However, he clarifies that he only does it in projects funded by his production house.

He said, “It’s half true and half false that I listen to stories and take part in script selections. Lal sir and I hear all the stories of the films being considered by Aashirvad. I actively participate in discussions of those projects. On the other hand, Lal sir alone listens to stories of films by other producers; I don’t participate in those discussions. It’s so if those films get shelved or face setbacks, let it not be said that it’s because I didn’t like it.”

Antony also added that they turn down numerous requests despite wanting to appease everyone, “Many people want to do a film with Mohanlal sir, and their wishes are not bluntly turned down. We want to give everybody a chance. But we only have one Mohanlal sir, right? What can we do when so many people come looking for this one person? Not everyone ends up getting the chance to work with him.”

Antony Perumbavoour’s association with Mohanlal

Antony worked with Mohanlal as his chauffeur before putting up his production house. His first production was the 2000 film Narasimham with Mohanlal. He has since backed numerous films starring Mohanlal, including the famous Drishyam films, Lucifer franchise, and more. Hridayapoorvam and Drishyam 3 are in the works.

Mohanlal will play a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. He will soon star in Hridayapoorvam, a yet-to-be-titled film by Mahesh Narayanan, which also stars Mammootty, apart from the delayed projects Ram and Vrushabha.