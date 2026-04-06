Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic post on love and peace amid relationship rumours with Vijay. Watch

On Sunday, Trisha took to Instagram and shared a video and a quote centred around peace, self-worth and love. The video read, “I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you’re absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you. I’ve learnt something important — peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves your access or your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings. They’re an invitation to drain yourself. So I decline, smile, and keep my peace. Growth looks like this. Not loud, reactive, just unbothered.”

Actor-politician Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan have long been rumoured to be dating. The speculation intensified after Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce, alleging that the actor was involved in a relationship with a colleague. Amid the ongoing buzz, Trisha has now shared cryptic posts about love and peace on social media.

Along with the video, Trisha also shared a quote about life being meaningless without love. It read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love,” which she called “Fact.”

About Trisha and Vijay Trisha and Vijay have been a popular on-screen pair over the years. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli and Leo. Trisha also made a cameo appearance in The GOAT. The two have long been linked together, and the rumours grew stronger after Vijay’s wife reportedly filed for divorce. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the speculation.

Sangeeta reportedly filed the petition before a family court in Chengalpattu district, seeking divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. According to reports, she alleged that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and accused Vijay of being involved in an extra-marital relationship with an unnamed actress. She also reportedly accused him of subjecting her to persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.

In her petition, Sangeeta reportedly stated that Vijay had been emotionally withdrawn since 2021. He was also accused of treating her with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, allegedly forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. These claims remain allegations made in court filings and have not been independently verified.

Soon after the divorce reports surfaced, Vijay and Trisha were seen arriving together at producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding in Chennai. The two walked to the stage together, greeted the newlyweds and posed for pictures, fuelling fresh speculation online.