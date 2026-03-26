Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan controversy, Aarti Ravi questions if empathy for wife depends on ‘market value’ of husband

Recently, much has been said about actor-politician Vijay, his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, who filed for divorce, and his alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan. Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, made a cryptic Instagram post that Reddit believes is about the controversy. In her post, Aarti wonders why she didn’t receive similar support when Ravi attended a wedding with Kenishaa Francis last year. Reddit thinks that Aarti Ravi's recent cryptic post is about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Aarti Ravi questions if empathy for wife depends on husband’s ‘market value’ Aarti has been penning her thoughts on Instagram lately, and her latest post has her wondering about a wife's dignity. Without taking any names, she wrote, “The way I see it…Interesting to observe the sudden chatter around the dignity of a wife. The insensitivity of moving on publicly, and the emotional cost of watching a marriage unravel in the public eye. And that conversation is not wrong.”

She then seemed to refer to the situation surrounding Ravi and Kenishaa last year when she wrote, “But it does make one pause and reflect on how there was far less noise when a similar situation unfolded last year. At the time the reactions felt rather muted. Narratives were spun, assumptions were made, and widespread negativity followed because many chose to blindly believe a carefully churned narrative.”

Aarti questioned, “So it raises a genuine question. Does empathy for a wife depend on the market value of the man involved? Or does it take the right political or social moment for her feelings to be seen and heard? And what about the many voices in far smaller spaces, without even the privilege of being heard?”

She ended her note by writing that no wife deserves such ‘humiliation’, writing, “I am grateful that the conversation seems to be shifting now. No wife deserves to quietly endure that kind of humiliation. But while we are finding our voices today, it is worth remembering that empathy should not be reserved only for the powerful. The dignity of a wife should never depend on the stature of the man involved. #RTReflects - Thoughts with Intention.”