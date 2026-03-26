Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan controversy, Aarti Ravi questions if empathy for wife depends on ‘market value’ of husband
Amid controversy surrounding Vijay, his wife Sangeeta and Trisha Krishnan, Aarti Ravi wondered why she didn't receive similar support with Ravi Mohan.
Recently, much has been said about actor-politician Vijay, his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, who filed for divorce, and his alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan. Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, made a cryptic Instagram post that Reddit believes is about the controversy. In her post, Aarti wonders why she didn’t receive similar support when Ravi attended a wedding with Kenishaa Francis last year.
Aarti Ravi questions if empathy for wife depends on husband’s ‘market value’
Aarti has been penning her thoughts on Instagram lately, and her latest post has her wondering about a wife's dignity. Without taking any names, she wrote, “The way I see it…Interesting to observe the sudden chatter around the dignity of a wife. The insensitivity of moving on publicly, and the emotional cost of watching a marriage unravel in the public eye. And that conversation is not wrong.”
She then seemed to refer to the situation surrounding Ravi and Kenishaa last year when she wrote, “But it does make one pause and reflect on how there was far less noise when a similar situation unfolded last year. At the time the reactions felt rather muted. Narratives were spun, assumptions were made, and widespread negativity followed because many chose to blindly believe a carefully churned narrative.”
Aarti questioned, “So it raises a genuine question. Does empathy for a wife depend on the market value of the man involved? Or does it take the right political or social moment for her feelings to be seen and heard? And what about the many voices in far smaller spaces, without even the privilege of being heard?”
She ended her note by writing that no wife deserves such ‘humiliation’, writing, “I am grateful that the conversation seems to be shifting now. No wife deserves to quietly endure that kind of humiliation. But while we are finding our voices today, it is worth remembering that empathy should not be reserved only for the powerful. The dignity of a wife should never depend on the stature of the man involved. #RTReflects - Thoughts with Intention.”
Reddit thinks it’s about Vijay-Trisha Krishnan
Aarti received a lot of support on Instagram from those who thought she was brave for speaking up, with comments like “Stay strong akka (elder sister)” and “More power to you” flooding her feed. Reddit re-posted screengrabs of her note, speculating that it was about Vijay, Trisha and Sangeeta.
“She mentioned political hinting trisha,” wrote one Redditor, referring to her post. “If Vijay hadn't entered politics, he wouldn't have been blamed for his affair the same way people didn't blame Ravi Mohan,” speculated another. “She is talking about Kaneesha,” wrote one.
A Redditor even referred to the tattoo of Ravi on her hand in the pictures she posted, writing, “Aarthi should remove that tattoo and finish d divorce soon which is good for her mentally.” Some wondered whether she was really talking about Trisha, given their friendship and the fact that the actor still followed her on Instagram.
The Ravi Mohan-Vijay controversies
Ravi announced in 2024 that he was separated from his wife Aarti, whom he had married in 2009. In 2025, he changed his stage name, Jayam Ravi, to his birth name, Ravi Mohan. He made waves when he attended a wedding in Chennai with healer-musician Kenishaa Francis, both in matching outfits, amid controversy.
Vijay has been in the news this year as his wife, Sangeeta, filed for divorce, citing infidelity. They married in 1999. Much like Ravi, the TVK chief made a public appearance alongside Trisha in matching outfits amid controversy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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