Vijay gets angry, snaps at security guard as he pushes elderly man during road show in Puducherry. Watch

Vijay looked angry at this and snapped at the security guard, pointing at him from atop the vehicle. He regained composure after a few seconds and continued waving at the fans.

Vijay waved at the hundreds of people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him ahead of the rally. The road was packed with people, and several members of the security were seen walking around Vijay's vehicle. They were trying to ensure no one got too close to the vehicle and to control the crowd. Amid this, an elderly man was seen waving at Vijay and came too close to the vehicle. Immediately, a male security guard pushed him aside, which caught the attention Vijay.

Ahead of the Assembly election in Puducherry, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday came to address a rally. He was seen waving at the people on the road, amid tight security around his vehicle. A clip from the road show has now surfaced on the internet where Vijay was seen reacting angrily after an elderly man was pushed by a security guard right beside his vehicle. (Also read: Vijay says he has left his riches and joined politics, urges people to vote for his party TVK: ‘I will never lie’ )

Vijay's address followers at Puducherry Addressing a massive election rally, the actor-turned-politician highlighted that TVK is contesting in Puducherry for the first time and promised to push for full statehood if brought to power. "There are 2 alliances in Puducherry... In Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress is a confused alliance. Similarly, here too it continues to be a confused alliance. Similarly, there is an NR Congress-BJP alliance. It is not a united alliance. It is a tired alliance. Why hasn't this alliance granted statehood to Puducherry? If we come to power, we will do our best to secure statehood," said Vijay.

Taking another dig at the alliances, Vijay asserted that voting for either of the two is "a waste" and emphasised that Puducherry needs good governance. "TVK will rule Tamil Nadu. There should be a TVK rule in Puducherry too," he added.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting independently in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly general elections scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

Meanwhile, Vijay announced a series of key election promises, stressing his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Highlighting youth welfare, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.