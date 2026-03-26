Vijay submits complaint to TN DGP against Ponraj Vellaichamy over derogatory remarks about women, requests legal action

A part of his letter read, "I request you to take strict legal action against this person who has been speaking very badly about the women of our Tamil Nadu and protect the dignity and respect of women."

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he was seen leaving after submitting the complaint. A fan account posted on X his letter to the DGP in which he urged strict legal action.

After slamming DMK supporter Ponraj Vellaichamy for his derogatory remarks referring to female cadres of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as ‘prostitutes’ via a tweet, actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay submitted a complaint to the Tamil Nadu DGP.

Earlier, on X, Vijay wrote a strongly worded statement in Tamil, which roughly translates to: “A mercenary individual, functioning as a supporter of the DMK with words that fall short of honoring and praising my mother, sister, and younger sisters—who are truly worthy of the pride and reverence of this land—has resorted to criticism that has spilled from their mouth."

He added, "On behalf of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, I condemn in the strongest terms the opportunistic gamblers who operate under the embrace and support of the DMK leadership. I also strongly condemn the DMK government for taking no action whatsoever against such persons.”

He concluded, “Thinking to provoke the T.V.K., this act—which insults all women collectively—will ensure, by the unanimous decision of the mother clan in the upcoming election, that the evil force DMK is firmly, firmly, firmly destined to swallow the land.”

What did Ponraj say earlier that led to the outrage Ponraj earlier said in an interview, “Tamil Nadu is an intellectual state—a state that excels in literacy rates and educational standards. We must thank Vijay for exposing the fact that, even in such a state, there exists a mob of ignoramuses. It is an unruly, uncultured mob of ignoramuses."

"It is a mob of prostitutes—women who declare, ‘I do not need a husband; I only want Vijay.’ We must commend Vijay for revealing to the world the existence of this mob of ignoramuses—a fan base teeming with prostitutes—who claim they will be whatever he desires: a younger sister, an elder sister, or even a wife,” he had added.

Vijay will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He had earlier declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a direct contest between “pure force TVK and evil force DMK.”