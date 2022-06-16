JugJugg Jeeyo song Nain Ta Heere shows Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's school-time romance; fans laud Guru Randhawa. Watch

A new song from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo was released on Thursday. The song, titled Nain Ta Heere, captures Kiara and Varun's love story in the film. Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Also Read: Jugjugg Jeeyo song Duppata: Film's latest recreated song has everything but a ‘duppata’. Watch

The video starts from the time when Kiara and Varun's characters used to go to school, from where their love story started. The duo is later seen spending time together, and soon Varun proposes her, with a ‘Will you marry me?' tattoo on his stomach. The two later get married and the song ends with them holding each others hand at their mandap. Watch the video here:

One fan commented, “I'm in love with this song! Guru Randhawa's melodious voice and Kukoo and Naina's love story,” another one wrote, “Guru again killing it with his singing skills...love loved it. Complimenting Guru one wrote, “This man always tries to do something new and extraordinary and makes his audience feel excited for every next video , hats off to him.”

In the film, Kiara plays Varun's wife. Maniesh plays his brother while Anil Kapoor plays Varun's father with Neetu Kapoor as his wife. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to separate from their wives but not of each other's decisions.

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The film will hit theatres on June 24.

Previously, The Punjaabban Song from the film showed the entire star cast grooving on the dance floor in party ensembles. The song landed into controversy after Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq claimed that the song was a version of his song titled, Nach Punjaban and was stolen without acquiring legal rights of the original. He said he will take producer Karan Johar to court for the same. Dharma Productions' later released a statement refuting his claims.

