Jugjugg Jeeyo song Duppata: Film's latest recreated song has everything but a ‘duppata’. Watch

The much-teased song Duppata from the upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo is finally out but a dupatta is nowhere to be seen. The soothing Punjabi dance number shows Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul having fun in a bar with Kiara Advani also making an appearance on the dance floor and joining Varun for some romantic moments. Also read: Pakistani singer to take legal action against Karan Johar, T-Series over Nach Punjaban: ‘Stop stealing our songs'

Duppata is a recreated version of hit Punjabi song, Dupatta Tera Satrang Da, sung by Surjit Bindrakhia. The new song has been sung, composed and penned by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing.

While a dupatta wasn't seen in the music video, Varun's dance moves inspired by Michael Jackson and Kiara's glamorous appearance in a pink latex dress caught attention. Anil is seen entering the bar with his son but doesn't care about eyeing a woman in a black dress, who later goes on to join them.

Music lovers liked the song and reacted to it in the comments section of the YouTube. A fan wrote, "Varun's dance is fabulous... Kiara looks so adorable..The party anthem of the year!!" Another said, “Never expected from this song but Varun Dhawan nailed it with his moves.”

Kiara plays Varun's wife in the film. Maniesh plays her brother while Anil Kapoor plays Varun's father with Neetu Kapoor as his wife. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to separate from their wives but don't approve of each other's decisions.

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The film will hit theatres on June 24.

Earlier, The Punjaabban Song from the film showed the entire star cast grooving on the dance floor in party ensembles. The song landed into a controversy after Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq shared a video in which he claimed the song was a recreated version of his song Nach Punjaban and was stolen without acquiring legal rights of the original. He said he will take producer Karan Johar to court for the same.

