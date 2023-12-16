Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan crashed a wedding with her once: ‘I was dragging her off the dance floor'

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are close friends. Ananya, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shared how one time Sara crashed a wedding party, and she had to drag her out of it. Ananya was talking to Pinkvilla about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with co-star Adarsh Gourav, when she revealed this funny incident that occurred sometime last year. (Also read: Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘it isn’t always easy') Ananya Panday shared a funny incident that happened while she was with Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya on crashing a wedding with Sara

Ananya said, "I have crashed a wedding... with Sara! It wasn't a wedding, it was a wedding party! We were somewhere having dinner and we were walking by. We heard this like loud Hindi music playing, and Sara being Sara was like, “I am going in and dancing!' Sara has gone in the middle of the dance floor and started dancing with uncles... and I was like dragging her off the dance floor!”

Adarsh then adds that it must be hard for people like her, who are celebrities, to crash weddings because everyone would instantly recognize them. When Ananya was asked when this happened, she said how it was around last year only.

Sara and Ananya in KWK

Sara and Ananya recently appeared in an episode of Koffee with Karan (KWK). Karan had asked them directly about actor Kartik Aaryan. He questioned whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy. To this, Sara gave a generic answer and said, “I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy."

Upcoming projects

Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The actor has multiple films in pipeline including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. She was was last seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushamann Khurrana.

