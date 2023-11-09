Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘it isn’t always easy'

‘It isn’t always easy'

Karan asked them directly about Kartik Aaryan and whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy. Sara decided to answer the question but talked about dating and break ups in general. “I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, espically if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does effect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that.”

She added that it isn't the wisest thing to say someone will be your friend forever in the industry or that you won't ever talk to someone again. “Something I have realised without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)," she said. Karan then told them about his own friendships with Kareena Kapoor and Kajol once hit a rough patch but they sorted things out eventually. Sara reasoned that his friendships with them were also for a lot longer, therefore, had more ‘gravity’ to them.

Sara and Kartik dated for a short while after she mentioned on Koffee With Karan that she has the hots for him. They split up soon after. Ananya and Kartik also dated at one point and their relationship and eventual breakup was also confirmed by Karan himself on an episode of KWK with Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday.

Sara and Kartik were spotted casually chatting OTTplay Awards in September 2022, hinting that all was well between them. She also attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at him this year.

