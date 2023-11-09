close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘it isn’t always easy'

Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘it isn’t always easy'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 09, 2023 06:06 AM IST

On Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 3, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were invited as guests. They talked about their common ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

On Koffee With Karan season 8, episode 3, host Karan Johar's graffiti couch was graced by actors and new BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. They talked about all from wanting to earn the 'audience's respect', regretting what they have previously said in interviews and chat shows, and even addressed their common ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan. (Also read: Karan Johar recalls fight with Kajol, Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan: 'I said I was never going to speak with her')

Sara Ali Khan spoke about breakups on Koffee With Karan.
Sara Ali Khan spoke about breakups on Koffee With Karan.

‘It isn’t always easy'

Karan asked them directly about Kartik Aaryan and whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy. Sara decided to answer the question but talked about dating and break ups in general. “I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, espically if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does effect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

‘Nothing permanent in this business’

She added that it isn't the wisest thing to say someone will be your friend forever in the industry or that you won't ever talk to someone again. “Something I have realised without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)," she said. Karan then told them about his own friendships with Kareena Kapoor and Kajol once hit a rough patch but they sorted things out eventually. Sara reasoned that his friendships with them were also for a lot longer, therefore, had more ‘gravity’ to them.

Sara and Kartik dated for a short while after she mentioned on Koffee With Karan that she has the hots for him. They split up soon after. Ananya and Kartik also dated at one point and their relationship and eventual breakup was also confirmed by Karan himself on an episode of KWK with Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday.

Sara and Kartik were spotted casually chatting OTTplay Awards in September 2022, hinting that all was well between them. She also attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at him this year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out