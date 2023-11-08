Karan Johar recalls fight with Kajol, Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan: 'I said I was never going to speak with her'

Filmmaker Karan Johar will reveal details about his old fight with actors Kajol and Kareena Kapoor in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8. As per Pinkvilla, Karan, while talking to guests Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, said that he had differences with his close friends "twice in my life". (Also Read | Karan Johar gives a twist to Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah line, reacts as Farah Khan trolls his outfit. Watch) Karan Johar talked about his fight with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor.

Karan on fight with Kareena

Talking about his fight with Kareena Kapoor in 2003, Karan said that they didn't talk for 1.5 years over Kal Ho Na Ho. After Karan's father was diagnosed with cancer, Kareena called him. As per the report, Karan said, “She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, and the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again.”

Karan on fight with Kajol

Karan recalled his fight with Kajol which took place several years later after his tiff with Kareena. According to the report, Karan called it an “emotional bond” adding that they had drifted apart and thought their bond would not be the same anymore. Karan talked about the time when he messaged Kajol, and sent pictures of Yash and Roohi when they were born. At that time, they hadn't spoken in two years.

Karan also recalled, “I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done.”

Both Kajol and Kareena have worked in several films directed by Karan including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan.

About Kajol, Kareena's projects

Kajol will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti, helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

