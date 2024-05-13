 Aishwarya Rai will always be queen of Cannes, these rare pics from the festival prove it | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Aishwarya Rai will always be queen of Cannes, these rare pics from the festival prove it

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 13, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Have you seen these throwback photos of Aishwarya Rai killing it at the Cannes Film Festival? Fans react as she poses with Amitabh Bachchan and more.

Most beautiful woman in the world! Fans are in love with a new video montage of Aishwarya Rai's photos from the Cannes Film Festival over the last several years. The prestigious film festival is back with its 2024 edition from May 14 and the actor is once again expected to walk the red carpet in a dramatic look. Also read: Aishwarya Rai stuns in first look from Cannes 2023, exudes Cinderella vibes in enormous high heels

Aishwarya Rai has been making India proud at Cannes film Festival for years.
Watch Aishwarya Rai's Cannes edit

On Sunday, a fan page took to Instagram to share throwbacks of Aishwarya at Cannes. Aishwarya made her first appearance in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at Cannes 2002. Since then, the actor has graced the festival almost every year.

Dressed in hot pink, she was seen with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, in a candid photo from Cannes 2008. There were also solo photos of Aishwarya as she attended events and met fans. In another old photograph, Aishwarya was seen with British actor Kate Winslet.

Reactions to her Cannes pics

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram Reels to shower love on Aishwarya. "With all due respect to other actresses, I feel Aishwarya has engraved her name in Indian history with golden ink. She will be remembered forever for her grace, poise, intelligence, great Indian representation and of course her beauty," read a comment.

"Name anyone more beautiful than her," wrote an Aishwarya fan. Another commented, "Most beautiful woman in the world (red heart emoji)." A person also wrote, "Uffffff Aishwarya; literally definition of beauty and grace. Seriously no one can match her beauty and her style."

Last year, Aishwarya made a couple of appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and also walked the red carpet. The festival veteran was joined by her and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

