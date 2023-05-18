Aishwarya Rai stuns in first look from Cannes 2023, exudes Cinderella vibes in enormous high heels

Actor Aishwarya Rai is at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and she just made her first appearance. The festival veteran is with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event. For her first look, she made a splash in a special shimmery green kaftan outfit by Valentino. While her outfit can grab anyone's attention, it's also her enormous heels that deserve praise too. Also read: Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Aaradhya Bachchan, poses with fans at airport and tells them 'love you' Aishwarya Rai wore a green Valentino outfit on her first day at Cannes.

In new photos from the festival, Aishwarya is seen posing with a journalist at the event. She wore the statement Valentino outfit with cape sleeves for the special red carpet outing. She further elevated the look with her signature matte makeup, dark lips and poker-straight hair with a sharp middle parting.

She paired it with gigantic clear PVC high heels. Reacting to her first look, a fan wrote in the comment section, “So sweet.” “Queen,” another one commented for the actor.

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan reached for the film festival on Wednesday. They received a warm welcome in Cannes. In an online video, shared by a fan club, the mother-and-daughter duo were presented a flower bouquet during their arrival. They were snapped by paparazzi at Mumbai airport as they were on their way to Cannes.

Aishwarya has walked down the red carpet at Cannes since 2002. Over the years, she has been dressed by several popular designers including Sabyasachi, Elie Saab, Roberto Cavalli and Michael Cinco among others. Besides Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela and have also made their appearances at the film festival. In a video on social media, paparazzi were seen mistakenly calling Urvashi as Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet. Actor Anushka Sharma is also slated to make her Cannes debut this year.

Aishwarya was last in Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film has already crossed ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON