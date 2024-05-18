Who is Nancy Tyagi? Indian influencer who stitched a 20 kg dress for her Cannes 2024 debut

Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer, recently made her Cannes debut. She wore a beautiful pink gown made using over 1,000 meters of fabric. The content creator took to Instagram to share more about her ensemble, which left many pleasantly surprised. She revealed that the dress was not from a designer house but was her own creation. In addition, she wrote that it took her over a month to complete the attire. Cannes 2024: The image shows Nancy Taygi, an Indian influencer who debuted in a dress she stitched. (Instagram/@nancytyagi___)

“Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” she posted.

The fashion influencer concluded her post with photos showing her walking the prestigious red carpet.

Take a look at the photos capturing her gorgeous outfit:

Since being shared over an hour ago, the post has collected more than 1.8 lakh likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“The best thing on the internet today, you’re a star,” praised an Instagram user.

“Nancy, this feels like a personal win,” shared another.

“You deserve every bit of it,” posted a third.

“The happiest I’ve been for someone I don’t personally know!” commented a fourth.

“Hard work and talent in equal parts. You’re legendary, Nancy. This will go down in the books,” expressed a fifth.

“I don’t know her personally, but I still feel joy seeing her on the red carpet. You made for bigger and bigger things, Nancy. God bless you. Let me tell you one more thing: There’s no comparison, but I admit you looked far better than Bollywood celebs. The design, the stitched hair makeup, everything is wow. And yes, that innocent smile,” wrote a sixth.

Delhi-based fashion blogger Nancy Tyagi has turned heads on Instagram with nearly 8.6 lakh followers. Known for her impressive DIY skills, Nancy regularly shares videos and pictures of stunning outfits she creates from scratch. Over the years, she's even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities from around the world.

What are your thoughts on this dress created by the Indian influencer for her Cannes debut?