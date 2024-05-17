Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's show-stopping blue gown at Cannes 2024 sparks buzz: ‘Fire your stylist’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Friday. The actor walked the red carpet before attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Falguni & Shane Peacock outfit on Friday.

She wore a silver and blue gown with dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Falguni and Shane Peacock designed Aishwarya's Cannes outfit on the first day of her red carpet appearance for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s "Megalopolis." She picked a black gown with a white train adorned with beaten metal flowers.

The look in the show-stopping ensemble, making a bold fashion statement on the red carpet, sparked mixed reviews from her fans and fashion-watchers. Several social media users criticised the styling even though the outfit captured attention for its dramatic flair.

Here are a few reactions on X:

“What was the inspiration? Birthday party? Sack your stylist, Aishwarya,” X user Pankaj Yadav said.

“A sincere plea to Aishwarya Rai. You are stunning. But please fire your stylist because for the love of God, what is this even,” user Shivangi Yadav said, sharing photos of the actor.

“I don't know why but I feel Aishwarya's stylist dresses her up for Met Gala not for Cannes,” another user said.

Popular anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya, on its Instagram Stories, shared this message: “This is slap to countless Indian designers who fought for a seat at the international table… A small blip on ARB's legacy as the trailblazer that she is and what she did for the girlies on an international level.”

The Cannes veteran, had her right hand in a cast following an injury. Aishwarya reached the French Riviera on Thursday with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 12-year-old has been accompanying her mother to the film festival for the past few years.

“Had the incredible honor of working with the stunning Aishwarya Rai for Cannes,” Shane Peacock wrote on Instagram.

Other Indian celebrities at Cannes 2024 include actors Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari.