Nancy Tyagi dazzles again with yet another DIY Cannes outfit. Watch how she made it

Nancy Tyagi has captured the hearts and minds of people across India with her stunning creation of a fluffy pink gown that she wore as her first look at Cannes 2024. While Tyagi is undoubtedly still the talk of the town with her design, she has finally revealed her second look. This time, she went for a self-made saree. Nancy Tyagi uploaded her second look from Cannes 2024. (Instagram)

Tyagi shared a video showcasing how she sourced the cloth material for her second outfit and how she created it. The video opens to show Tyagi in a local market and buying a lavender-coloured cloth which is full of beads. Then she starts stitching the cloth to create a saree. Along with that, she also added a head piece. (Also Read: Influencer Nancy Tyagi's self-made gown for Cannes debut took 30 days to make, weighs over 20kg. Know who she is)

As she shared the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me."

Watch the video of the dress here:

This video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than six million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This girl is gonna leave her mark. I miss the old machine though."

A second added, "To design and stitch is one thing, but to carry it like model is one whole different thing."

A third commented, "Awesome, Nancy. You are an inspiration, following you since your initial days. So happy to see you there."

"Wow! I can't even express in words how amazed I am by this!" added a fourth.

A fifth said, "Girl, you have got some serious fashion sense."