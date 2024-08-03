Ranveer Singh does a hilarious mimicry of Orry in unseen video, influencer approves. Watch

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, celebrated his birthday on August 2. Orry, who is often seen hanging around with Bollywood stars in parties and social events, has now shared a hilarious video of Ranveer Singh mimicking how he interacts with the paparazzi when they shout his name. (Also read: Anant Ambani pulls Orry's nose in new inside pics from his wedding) Ranveer Singh's attempt at channeling Orry has his approval.

Ranveer imitates Orry

In the video shared by Orry on his Instagram video, Ranveer can be seen sitting inside a club, with a bunch of other friends around him. Ranveer goes ahead and asks the rest of them to call Orry's name multiple times. The others oblige, and he stands up, walks a few steps away and waves at them downwards, and smiles- almost uncannily as Orry does during his run-ins with the paparazzi.

Orry shared the video and wrote in the caption, “How to be Orry, step 1.”

Ranveer is clueless about Orry's work

Earlier this year, Ranveer and Orry had another hilarious encouncter in an unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. In the video, Ranveer introduced Orry by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orry. Till date, I don't know what it is that he does.”

He said, “Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?”

Then last month, Orry shared a picture of himself striking his signature pose but this time with Deepika Padukone and her baby bump. Ranveer stood beside him. The picture was from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on Friday night.

Orry burst onto the scene last year when he was spotted holidaying and partying with the best of Gen-Z Bollywood, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.