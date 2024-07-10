Orry strikes his signature pose with Deepika Padukone's baby bump; fans ask 'how did she allow it?'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has shared the picture of the day. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself striking his signature pose but this time with Deepika Padukone and her baby bump. The picture is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on Friday night. Orry put his hand on Deepika Padukone's baby bump for a picture.

Orry's blessings for baby Bhavnani

Orry did not caption the post. It showed him standing between Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika wore a stunning purple saree by Torani and her baby bump was prominently visible. Orry put his hand on the bump and pouted for the camera while Deepika smiled. Ranveer also seemed happy as his put a hand on Orry's shoulder.

Fans of the actor loved the photo but wondered how she allowed anyone to come so close to her baby bump. “How did Deepu allow you to put your hand on her bump?Thanks for the pic though!!it was worth the wait!!,” read a comment. “We got orry touching Deepika's Baby before GTA VI,” commented another. “Now it's totally clear that Deepika is really pregnant...I don't know why hater's say so many negative things.. please stop guys.... I'm so happy for her...I have been waiting for a long time to see @deepikapadukone in her pregnancy .... lots of love you deepu,” commented another fan.

Deepika's baby-to-be

The 'Piku' star looked as regal as ever in the purple saree for the sangeet. She elevated her look with a sleek bun and a choker necklace.

Deepika's caption also garnered everyone's attention as it depicts how much she is enjoying her pregnancy phase. "Just...coz it's a Friday night and (baby emoji) wants to party," she wrote.

Last week, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked.

She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.